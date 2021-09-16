NEW WAVERLY — Deputies from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting late Tuesday morning at the Waverly Village Apartments on Tafelski Road.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office Chief Tim Whitecotton said that deputies responded at approximately 9:50 p.m. and quickly determined that no one was shot. Responding officers said that a domestic dispute had broken out between a man and his significant other. In the course of the argument, the male suspect — identified as James Gambrell, 29, of New Waverly — is believed to have shot towards the female victim at least three times.
Whitecotton said that the victim was unharmed and left the area to make contact with law enforcement.
Gambrell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct. He is currently being held on bonds totaling $35,000.
