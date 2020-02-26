One person was arrested Tuesday morning after the discovery of a marijuana and mushroom operation at a Huntsville apartment.
Huntsville police said they received a tip about a suspected marijuana and mushroom dealer operating in the 900 block of Bowers Blvd.
When officers made contact with the suspect – identified as Chris Dowdy, 24, of Huntsville — they say they could see loose marijuana on his table, giving them cause to search the home. During the search, Dowdy advised officers that he also had marijuana in his room, where they recovered over two ounces of the illegal substance and 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
“We are grateful to the public for the tip leading to this arrest,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “It is good we were able to get to him before he distributed the drugs.”
Dowdy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
