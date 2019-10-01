Nearly 200 grams of liquid THC was found during a routine traffic stop Monday night in Huntsville.
Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle with a busted tail light in the 600 block of Interstate 45 around 11:45 p.m. in Huntsville and performed a traffic stop. While approaching the vehicle, police say they could smell the odor of marijuana and asked the suspect – identified as Anthony Ngo, 23, of Pearland – to exit.
Police say while searching the vehicle, they found nine THC vape pens and an additional six vials of THC vape liquid, equalling to 171 grams of the liquid.
“This was great work by our officers to find the drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “These types of products are leading to the deaths and illnesses across the country and we want to keep them out of our community.”
Ngo was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on a $20,000 bond, but has since been bailed out.
