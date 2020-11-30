Police have arrested a Huntsville man after a domestic disturbance turned violent on Thanksgiving day.
Officers responding to a domestic dispute in progress at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday, say that the suspect — later identified as 37-year-old Eldrick D. Washington — broke into his ex-girlfriend's life and threatened her and her boyfriend's life. Reports say that the two suspects were held at gunpoint, with what was later identified as a black bb-gun.
The incident occurred within a private residence in the 1000 block of Hazel Ave.
Washington was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping to terrorize and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. He is being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $27,500.
The case will be presented to the district attorney's office.
Man charged with felony theft
A Bedias man is facing felony theft charges, following a simple theft from an area retailer.
Police say that they arrested Carlos D. Reynolds, 344, after they were notified by Walmart loss prevention. The suspect was said to have stolen a lighter and a bluetooth device, valued at $54.
Reynolds is being held at the Walker County Jail on a $30,000 bond with charges of theft and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Bond has been set at $20,000 for a Huntsville man charged with assaulting a female suspect in her home.
Man chokes woman, charged with felony assault
Police say that Karl Wanza, 48, of Huntsville, was arrested Thursday with charges of assault against a family/ household member. In a report, police say that Wanza got into a verbal altercation with a female suspect in the 300 block of Smith Hill Rd. Following the altercation Wanza is believed to have knocked the female suspect off of a bed and began to forcefully choke her.
Wanza is currently being held at the Walker County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.