Making an impact

A fixture of the Huntsville community for nearly 29 years, the father-son team behind Lee Baron Fashions at West Hill Mall have been quietly striving to give back to the community that they consider to be a second home.
Sam Jhangiani, looking to expand the store he started in Houston, was drawn to the area and the kindness of its community.
Through their new community movement “Fuel Your Soul,” the Jhangianis work to restore the Huntsville community with a focus on providing academic encouragement to local schools, promoting environmental growth and creating economic opportunities.
Past partnerships with the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County and the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute have led to Sam being voted Humanitarian of the Year in 2018 by the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute, however through “Fuel Your Soul,” the Jhangianis plan on expanding their reach.
In October, the store owners partnered with the Women’s Center for the first time and raised $600 to be donated to the healthcare center in the form of an art piece. The proceeds were raised through sales of a breast cancer awareness t-shirt created in collaboration with Trill Art Factory.
Through the holiday season, the Jhangianis distributed 25 Thanksgiving meals to families in need with the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute and will be hosting their seventh annual toy drive, distributing over 250 gifts to children of the community.
Sam has first hand experience with children in HISD as a mentor at Samuel Walker Elementary School.
“We go in there for lunch and talk to the kids and you ask kids what their favorite subjects are, how they're doing,” Lee Baron Fashions owner Sam Jhangiani said, noting that the group has seen positive outcomes with the kids they have served.
For the past two years, Lee Burns has hosted their own spelling bee for students in HISD to help encourage kids to better their vocabulary in preparation for the STAAR test. The Bnard Gambrell Community Spelling Bee is held in partnership with the Roxie Douglas Learning Institute and will continue for its third year this May.
“Next year, it’s going to be bigger … We’re going to include high school kids, all of the grades, and if they enter, we will have a drawing for a free pair of tennis shoes that will give the kids an incentive to do it,” Sam said, adding that the first place winner will still win a cash prize.
The Jhangianis also hope to work with HISD to create a scholarship for graduating seniors and is implementing a reward system benefitting kids and parents.
For every “A” on a report card, students will receive a $5 off coupon for a pair of shoes, every “B” will be worth $3.
“We always try to be involved and make an impact, that’s one of our big goals here … anyone can have a store, it’s just about making an impact and putting smiles on people’s faces while doing it,” Lee Baron Fashions vice president of operations AJ Jhangiani said.
