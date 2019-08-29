Two Sam Houston State University organizations recently came together to give back to the Huntsville community.
The Theta Nu chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and the African Student Association donated $1,000 worth of school supplies to Mance Park Middle School yesterday afternoon for the second consecutive year.
The organizations came together Sunday to host a back to school drive with free admission to The Grove pool, bringing in an estimated 500 students. SHSU students brought donations ranging from boxes of pencils, markers and notebooks to backpacks full of supplies.
“We try to provide as many supplies as we can for our kids within our budget, but we are blessed to have a community like Huntsville,” Mance Park Middle School principal Josh Campbell said.
Last year, 100-150 kids at Mance Park benefitted from the school supply drive, helping them gain access to the tools they need to succeed.
“When we were delivering supplies to the front door, I saw one of the faculty advisors say ‘oh, who can I kiss right now?’” Alpha Phi Alpha president Brindan Reed said. “The faculty really enjoys this, they say that they want to see this be an annual thing and we wish to continue it.”
Alpha Phi Alpha member, Willie Kinch III, notes that teachers will often go into their own pockets to provide necessary school supplies for kids and that the fraternity would like to be a resource to not only help the students, but the teachers as well.
Alpha Phi Alpha also works with Mance Park students throughout the school year with their Mentoring And Cultivating Excellence program, better known as MACE.
“One of our national programs is ‘Go to High School, Go to College’ and we can hit both of those categories here at the middle school,” Kinch said.
The fraternity spends afternoons with the kids, mainly boys, doing activities such as teaching them how to tie a tie and self reflection exercises followed by basketball and pizza.
“I, personally, was in a program like this where people donated supplies to us, so looking back and seeing faces like when I was young is very rewarding,” Reed added.
