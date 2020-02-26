Making a night to remember

Michelle Wulfson | The ItemJunior Service League members Tehrah Sikes and Kailleigh Patrick have collected about 20 prom dresses so far for this year’s Say Yes to the Dress event at Huntsville High School. The event is held every year at Huntsville High School for local senior girls to shop for gently worn and in-style prom dresses and accessories free of charge. Not pictured in Retired JSL member and Say Yes to the Dress point of contact at Huntsville High School Susan Cason.