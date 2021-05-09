February’s “ice-pocalypse” isn’t finished with Texas just yet.
In March, Texas estimated Winter Storm Uri to have cost more than $600 million in agriculture losses for the state, and as growing season unfolds, local farmers are finding the true effects to their source of livelihood.
Wade Caffarel has fought tooth and nail for his blueberry farm in southwest Walker County, but the reeling effects of Uri could be the last straw for Makewood Plantation.
Caffarel left behind careers in commercial fishing, sub-sea salvage and, most recently, putting out oil well fires, to spend time with his kids in the countryside, while still taking joy in manual labor. Now, what was once undeveloped swamp land is a sprawling, pristine landscape complete with on-site sorting, packing, storage and nursery facilities, in addition to the seven acres of blueberry bushes that were planted in 2015 on a soft sloping hill.
“Blueberries are a rather complicated endeavor, it’s probably one of the hardest things to farm,” Caffarel said, adding that it’s also what drew him to growing the fruit.
Existing in symbiosis with a fungus that lives on its roots, finding a way to please both parties can be a costly challenge, though if it’s manageable, with the area not being a typical blueberry region, there’s high value for the fruit in the Texas Blueberry Market.
“Right here, we’re close to a lot of people and we’re close to a lot of the population centers, a major expense for most blueberry growers is trucking and freight and we don’t have that issue here,” Caffarel said.
Still in the early stages of the season that runs May through June, he’s working on picking and packing high-end fruit for farmhouse delivery and restaurants in the Woodlands, as well as his clients with chronic illnesses that purchase 40-50 gallons of fruit at a time.
“A lot of people we’ve gotten to meet have chronic illnesses that feel like the blueberries really contribute to not only a healthier lifestyle, but kind of an improved one,” Caffarel said. “They really believe in the longterm health benefits of the fruit to fight their chronic illnesses.”
Success came quick for Makewood Plantation, as it successfully entered the commercial market in 2018, however, just as quickly that its success developed, life began steering the farm another way.
“We were really plotting for a big year in 2019, the plants would really be about three years-old and we had more plants we had just put in,” Caffarel said.
But personal troubles arose, starting to snowball the farm.
Blueberry season is fleeting in Texas and only runs from mid-May through June, making time of the essence.
“You have about seven weeks out of the year to make your money with blueberries and if you don’t do it then, you’re not going to,” Caffarel said.
In 2019, life threw Caffarel a tail spin, and with a lack of help on the farm, time had escaped him and he wasn’t ready for a commercial pick.
He instead opted to open the farm to the public that year for a you-pick area among his cheaper bushes at the base of a softly sloping hill to at least gain some income without the need for manpower. Following its success, he did it again in 2020 and the number of people that came out doubled, if not tripled, but according to Caffarel, the farm may be unable to accommodate the same crowd this season.
Still recovering from his troubles two years prior, increasing property taxes, with less help this year and returning to his work managing oil wells, he expected a loss this season after falling behind on routine care for the farm. However, as luck would have it, February’s freeze took about 70 percent of his crops for the year, mostly from his you-pick-it bushes which reside at the most cold-susceptible elevation at the base of the hill.
Certain blueberry types made it out better than others, while some rows have small bunches of berries emerging, their neighboring row may have none. What fruit pulled through is certainly straggling. According to Caffarel, the bushes would be so overwhelmed by fruit at this point that the branches would be weighed down to the ground, now, they show only a few clusters here and there.
“It looks like a lot of fruit, but when you envision every other row and the number of people and the number of gallons you have to get, it’s not really that much and you get kind of a diminished return,” Caffarel said. “It’s expensive to keep the packing house cold, to get people here picking, to package everything, to sort it by hand, so if you’re picking 150 gallons a day, that’s one thing because you can move the product, but if you’re picking 20 to 30 gallons a day, it’s not that much.”
The plants themselves will rebound in the next year, however, it may not be enough to encourage him to continue what he started just six years ago.
The field burns gold in the setting sun as Caffarel drives an ATV around the rows to find his four-year-old daughter, the farm’s official blueberry taster, holding a gallon pale full to the brim. She picks them straight off of the bush to snack on and it’s like catching a glimpse of the dream he must have envisioned for his kids when starting the farm.
As Caffarel has returned to working full time, he hopes to spend what time and energy he has left with his children to help them fulfill their dreams, not fertilizing or spraying blueberry bushes. Now, the future is uncertain for Makewood Plantation, as Caffarel has recently listed the property for sale.
“Deep down, I hope it’s not goodbye, I just kind of really need a break and the weather in February really wasn’t a break,” Caffarel said.
Makewood Plantation also serves as the family’s homestead and will not be open to the public like in the past two seasons, however, individuals can call to make appointments to you-pick the farm’s blueberries at (936)344-1338.
