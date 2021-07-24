Main Street Music Series to make return next month

The forecast for August is hot with a promise of good music.
The Main Street Music Series — a returning event for Downtown Huntsville — will play host to a different artist every Thursday throughout the month of August at Rather Park. Each of the four concerts are free to the public.
Kicking off the month is a country music performance by Centerville native, Jerrett Zoch. He will be followed by fellow acoustic musician, Tyler Hodgson. The last two Thursdays will feature a different sound, with the Brown Sugar Band on Aug. 19 and Foreigner tribute band Double Vision on Aug. 26.
With this variety of music, Main Street Manager Annel Guadalupe hopes to have everyone in the Huntsville community out and about.
“I think the people of Huntsville have been wanting live music and they’ve been wanting to get out and enjoy time together,” Guadalupe said. “So, we felt like it was a great time to bring back live music to Huntsville.”
Wanting an outdoor escape is certainly on everyone’s minds as this event is returning from an unfortunate cancellation last year due to COVID. To make sure that everyone has a good time, there are family friendly features as well like bounce castles, snow cones and a space to play lawn games.
“It feels good to have crowds back,”Double Vision’s Eric Halpern said. “We actually did a few distanced shows during COVID and tt was ok, but not really the same.”
This will be Double Vision’s first performance in Huntsville, and they are excited to be a part of this music series and rock Rather Park.
“We like to have fun and see the crowd singing along and dancing,” Halpern said. “We play all of the big Foreigner hits and include a few deep cuts and surprises!”
Double Vision isn’t the only one looking forward to the event, Guadalupe and the Main Street team have more in store for Huntsville.
“We’re just excited to see our community come together and enjoy live music outdoors, especially in the downtown area,” Guadalupe said. “We’re gearing up to host a lot of other events so we’re just hopeful that this will be a good way to kick off that post-COVID lull.”
