HUNTSVILLE — Downtown Huntsville will again echo with the sounds of live music, as the Main Street Music Series makes its return tonight at Rather Park.
The series will play host to a different artist every Thursday throughout the month of August, all of which are free to the public.
Kicking things off tonight is a country music performance by Centerville native, Jerrett Zoch. Zoch will be followed by fellow acoustic musician, Tyler Hodgson. The last two Thursdays will feature a different sound, with the Brown Sugar Band on Aug. 19 and Foreigner tribute band Double Vision on Aug. 26.
“I think the people of Huntsville have been wanting live music and they’ve been wanting to get out and enjoy time together,” Main Street Manager Annel Guadalupe said. “So, we felt like it was a great time to bring back live music to Huntsville.”
To make sure that everyone has a good time, there are family friendly features as well like bounce castles, snow cones and a space to play lawn games.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Rather Park, located at the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.