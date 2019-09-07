The city of Huntsville’s Main Street Program will be bringing a popular attraction for kids and families to the community for the first time.
Touch-A-Truck, a popular and interactive Texas-wide event, will be coming to Downtown Huntsville, Saturday, Sept. 14.
“Touch-A-Truck is an opportunity for kids, families and anyone that’s interested, to come downtown to explore and take pictures with big trucks that you don’t necessarily get up close and personal with on a daily basis,” Main Street Program coordinator Tracy Chappell said.
Visitors will discover a variety of vehicles including fire trucks, different police vehicles, equipment trucks, garbage trucks, tow trucks, linemen’s trucks and many more.
The event serves as a chance to meet people who service the community, ask them questions, pose for photographs and view demonstrations. Kids are welcome to climb on board and learn first-hand how these service vehicles work.
“It’s something that we’ve researched and seen other cities do, and think it’s a fun opportunity for Huntsville,” Chappell said.
The Main Street Program continuously strives to bring family-friendly events to the downtown area to highlight its business district.
The event is free and open to the public, and will be within 12th Street and University Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
