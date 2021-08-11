For the past 20 years, Huntsville Main Street has strived to bring life back to Huntsville’s downtown area, while reinvigorating local business through the hard work of multiple Main Street managers.
“It took a lot of work 20 years ago by Linda Pease who applied to the state historical commission for Huntsville to become a main street program,” Annel Guadalupe, the current main street manager said.
Pease and the managers that have followed her have built up Huntsville’s downtown area by employing the Texas Main Street Program’s Four-Point approach. The points include organization, promotion, design and economic vitality. Thanks to the program and its methodology, Huntsville has been able to see the downtown area grow into a bustling business area. This was accomplished through various programs, initiatives and events such as the Main Street Music and Sip ‘n Shop, which gets the community engaged with the city and local businesses.
To commemorate the hard work and dedication that the main street managers and business leaders poured into the revitalization of Downtown Huntsville on Tuesday. Those in attendance included Mayor Andy Brauninger, members of the Huntsville City Council, the Downtown Business Alliance, the Main Street Advisory Board and the property owners and merchants of the businesses downtown.
Brauninger presented an opening statement to kick off the celebration and was presented with a certificate acknowledging the past 20 years of success from Debra Drescher, the state coordinator for the Texas Main Street Program from the Texas Historical Commission.
This event not only celebrated the past but enriched the future, as Guadalupe was able to chat with former main street managers and hear about the work they contributed to the city.
“I think it’s important to recognize the people that have played a role in the Main Street Program,” she said.
And recognize them they did, as the former managers in attendance were presented with commemorative pieces to show the city’s appreciation of their hard work and dedication to breathe life into Downtown Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.