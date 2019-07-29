Magic and comedy coming to Old Town Theater

A show like nothing Huntsville has seen is coming to Old Town Theater.
Old Town Theater will host Andy Gross, a magician, comedian and ventriloquist, Sunday, August 18 at 4 p.m.
“We have never had this type of show here in Huntsville,” Friends of Old Town Theater board of directors member Cheryl Eschenfelder said. “The first time I saw him, I could not stop laughing and we think the audience will react the same.”
Andy Gross is a multi-talented entertainer who successfully combines stand up comedy, magic and ventriloquism. He has gained a large following, with over 100 million views on his YouTube videos. Gross performs more than 150 shows a year at comedy clubs, in Las Vegas, on cruise ships, at Fortune 500 corporate events, and at colleges and performing arts theaters around the country.
“He is well known nationwide and considered one of the hottest comedians and magicians currently performing,” Eschenfelder added. “It is probably the funniest, weirdest and most outrageous shows I have ever seen.”
In addition to performing nationwide, Gross has made numerous television appearances, including The Ellen show and an NBC television special featuring his talents. His ad-libs during his stand-up are compared frequently to Don Rickles and Robin Williams. He has also started a line of magic props and sold more than any other magician in history.
“We wanted to do a fun show for the summer that the entire family could enjoy,” Eschenfelder said. “The community has enjoyed the comedy shows we have hosted recently, and I think this will be the best yet.”
Tickets to the show will be $30 for seniors, veterans and children 12-and-under, with general admission running $40. VIP tickets will also be available, with seniors, veterans and children 12-and-under tickets costing $40 and $50 for adults. The VIP show will also include a magic trick lesson with Gross. All attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet for pictures or autographs with Gross.
Tickets can be purchased at www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.tix.com.
“Old Town Theater is the only place in Huntsville to see a show like this,” Eschenfelder added. “This is an act everybody can enjoy and we hope for a large crowd.”
