Madilene Loosier announces candidacy for Walker County District Clerk

A ninth generation Texan and longtime resident of Walker County, Madilene Loosier has announced her candidacy for Walker County District Clerk. The position will be up for election in 2022.
“I have a passion for public service and I bring a lifetime of experience serving my community as a leader, volunteer, and business owner/operator,” Loosier said.
Loosier was born in Houston and graduated from Lamar High School in Arlington. She began college at Texas Tech University and transferred to Sam Houston State, where she fell in love with Huntsville and Walker County, graduating in 1996 as a registered music therapist with a bachelor’s degree in music therapy.
Working music therapist at The Institute for Rehabilitation & Research at the Medical Center in Houston, Loosier gained valuable one-on-one experiences with the patients she assessed. She developed and implemented their treatment plans and handled related financial and administrative tasks.
However, when the opportunity to work closer to home presented itself, she served as a dispatcher for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. There she became acquainted with law enforcement community and the work they do for the county.
In addition, Loosier has first-hand experience in district court rooms with judges in four counties, testifying as a victim/witness in three capital murder trials. Through the trial process, she worked with multiple law enforcement agencies, attorneys, the offices of state representatives, the state attorney general as well as the Walker County District Attorney. She also worked directly with the criminal victim assistance coordinators in Walker County, TDCJ and Austin.
“I have a unique perspective and understanding of how the District Clerk functions in the courtroom and the role she plays in serving the public,” she noted.
The District Clerk has specific statutory responsibilities to the district courts which include administrative, financial and record keeping.
In 2004, Loosier started her company, Madilene’s Piano Tuning & Repair, which she believes has prepared her to recognize and meet the challenges of the District Clerk position.
“As a sole proprietor, I am motivated, goal oriented and responsible for scheduling, invoicing and keeping records for its overall success,” she said.
Loosier has been involved in the community serving in multiple leadership roles for numerous years. She is in her second year as president of the Huntsville Area Newcomers (for a lifetime) Club, is vice president and past president of SHSU Walker County Alumni and Friends Club and an SHSU Alumni Life Member.
She is active in political organizations and is past president, vice president and secretary of Walker County Republican Women and the current bylaws/legislative Chair. She is a member of the Republican Party of Walker County and served as a delegate to several GOP state conventions. In 2018 and 2020, Senatorial District 5 elected her to serve on the State GOP Legislative Priorities Committee.
Loosier is a member of Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce and a graduate of Huntsville Leadership Institute, Class No. 38 and serves on its board of directors. She has been recognized in the 2018 Marquis Who’s Who for Professional Excellence in Consumer Services as well as holding the honor of ‘Woman of the Year’ by the National Association of Professional Women.
Loosier is also vice president of the board of directors and personnel manager for the Conroe Symphony. She has also served as Secretary of the HEARTS Veterans Museum Board and participates in activities supporting local youth, which include being a lifetime member of the Walker County Fair Association and a member of Sweet Things Buyers Group.
She has been married to Precinct 2 Constable Shane Loosier for 26 years and they have three adult sons who attended Alpha Omega Academy. They are active members of First Baptist Church-Huntsville where Madilene leads services with the worship team playing viola and singing.
“Everything I have personally and professionally accomplished, up to this point in my life, has prepared me to serve as District Clerk and I would be honored to have your support,” Lossier added.
