Authorities are investigating after police say a Macbook was stolen from a vehicle at a Huntsville apartment complex over the weekend
Officers were dispatched to the Republic at Sam Houston Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Smither Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, when a victim reported that her Macbook was stolen from her vehicle. Police say between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. a suspect entered the victim’s Dodge Durango and stole the laptop, valued at $1,400.
“We were able to recover fingerprints from the scene and hope to find the suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I want to warn the public against leaving valuable items in vehicles and to ensure their vehicles are locked.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
