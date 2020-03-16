Two vehicle burglaries were reported within hours of each other Sunday morning at two different Huntsville apartment complexes.
Police were called to The Republic Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Smither Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday. Officers say that between 11 p.m. Saturday night and 7 a.m. Sunday morning, an unknown suspect entered an unlocked car and stole the victim’s backpack, containing a Macbook and Nike sneakers, before fleeing the scene.
In a separate incident, officers were dispatched to The Pines Apartments, located in the 1400 block of Lake Road around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the victim was cleaning her vehicle when she ran inside for a few minutes. In that time, an unknown suspect entered the vehicle’s center console and stole a knife, cigarettes and $5 in change before fleeing the scene.
“It is never a good idea to leave your vehicle unlocked or unattended for even a minute,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Always keep your valuables with you and lock your doors.”
