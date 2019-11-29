M.A.S.H. toy drive returns next week

If you’re out shopping for Christmas gifts this weekend, be sure to pick up an extra item or two to donate to KSAM Radio’s Make A Smile Happen, or M.A.S.H., Toy Drive taking place Dec. 4-5 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Shenanigan’s parking lot.
It’s the 13th year for the event which was started to help generate much-needed items for five different charities in the Huntsville community. The charities are Good Shepherd Mission, Rita B. Huff Humane Society, SAAFE House, Santa’s Helpers Toy Distribution, the Huntsville Family YMCA and the Clayton Sparks Foundation.
“Nowhere else can you go to deliver food, toys, pet supplies, and teenage gifts to benefit so many individuals at one drop off location,” KSAM marketing director Everett said. “Our slogan is, ‘We don’t just talk about the community, we’re a part of it,’ so this is one of our major events that we do each year to help the less fortunate at this time of the year to try to get toys and food.”
Items including nonperishable food and toys for children of all ages are being accepted. Pet items that are needed include kitten and cat chow, dog food, cat litter, bleach, leashes, metal water buckets, Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, zip ties, sponges for bathing dogs, paper towels, toilet paper, cat and dog toys and elevated dog beds.
While shopping for toys, be sure to pick out a few items for teenagers, as well. Everett says each year, the two big tents the station and its volunteers use to house the donations get filled to the brim.
“No donation is too small or too large – just NEW, not used. All food will stock the Good Shepherd Mission and toys and teen gift items will be distributed among SAAFE House,” Everett added.
Monetary donations are also being accepted and will be given directly to the five organizations. Patrons donating at least $20 will be given a M.A.S.H. t-shirt.
For info tune in to the stations at 101.7 or 104.9 or 94.1(Willis Area) during the M.A.S.H. event.
