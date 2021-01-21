Luxury RV resort to be built in Huntsville

An upscale recreational vehicle park will soon set up shop in the east side of Huntsville.
The Huntsville City Council approved a conditional use permit Tuesday evening for Lagoon Ranch RV Resort, to be built off of Hwy. 30 East. The 29.7 acre RV Park will consist of 141 recreational vehicle spaces and 33 short-stay cabins.
According to the city’s development code, the park will be forced to limit stays to less than 90 days.
“Our vision is for a family-friendly environment that attracts families to town,” said Justin Grimes, a developer for the project.
Grimes noted that the development will offer only nightly and weekend rates during the peak summer season.
Council passed the CUP with a 6-2 vote, with Daiquiri Beebe and Blake Irving voting against the permit.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Feb. 2.
