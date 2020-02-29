Lunell Harrell and her family were joined by the staff of Compassuss Hospice Care and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Rodriquez Friday afternoon to celebrate her 101 birthday over chocolate cake and a key to the city.
When asked how it felt to be 101, Harrell responded “Who said I felt (anything) today?” At 101 years old, Harrell is sharp as a tac, witty, sassy and always looking for a laugh.
“Well it feels very good, not only living to 101, but (for) all of these nice people around me,” Harrell said.
Originally from Electra, Harrell has traveled the country, settling in Huntsville 14 years ago with her daughter June Cendrick, her husband Don and their children Catherine and Daniel.
She spent most of her life as a homemaker – which she loved – before going into the workforce as the jewelry department manager at a Pennsylvania Zayre discount chain store, later retiring as a lunch manager in Katy ISD.
For anyone aspiring to live to be 101 years old, “being a good girl” is the secret, according to Harrell, however she warns not to push her on whether she was good all of the time.
When asked by her Compassuss nurse Jessica Jordan for lessons on being good, Harrell asks, “why would you want to be so good? Don’t you want a little mixture?” However, when asked if she could spare some pointers on being bad, she responded no, she’s keeping all of that advice for herself.
Cendrick pokes fun at her mother’s long life being attributed to having a taste for beer and cigarettes for most of her life, however Harrell can’t place a favorite beer – just as long as it was cold, although sometimes she admits she’d take a hot one too.
The close mother-daughter banter stems from Cendrick being an only child, holding her mother’s full love and attention throughout her life. The two keep each other on their toes and, jokes aside, Cendrick noted that all of her memories shared with her mother are good ones – she was always a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Whether it was the “good girl” lifestyle, cigarettes or beer – who are we to judge? Harrell plans on living to be 105 – and she’ll do it, “darn tootin.’”
