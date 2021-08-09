With the beginning of August comes back to school events and people scrambling for one last moment of summer fun.
To help with this, the Wynne Home will be hosting their sixth annual luau-themed end-of-summer bash on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
The event will feature tons of fun activities, such as face-painting, a hula hoop contest, sack race, limbo, musical leis and crafts like sand art, TP roll tiki masks and coloring sheets. Children who participate in or win at any of these activities can get prizes.
With all of these fun activities in store, Leara Phillips, the events coordinator for the Wynne Home hopes to see a few familiar faces at the luau.
“I am excited about seeing all the children who attended our summer workshops come back and enjoy an afternoon of fun,” Phillips said.
Adding to the fun are performances by Ballet Folklorico de Huntsville and Moana. Ballet Folklorico is a nonprofit dance organization that promotes the beauty of different cultures through dance. They will be performing a traditional Hula dance at the luau, exposing attendees to a traditional folklore dance that is part of Hawaiian culture. The other visitor, Moana, will be teaching the children dance and song as well as hanging around the event to take photos with the children.
Attendees will also be able to enjoy Hawaiian-style food, snacks and tropical drinks while supplies last. This event is free to the public and promises to be a night filled with loads of fun for the whole family.
For more information about upcoming events at the Wynne Home, visit their website at www.thewynnehome.com.
