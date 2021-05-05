Lt. Col. Allen West speaks at annual Reagan Dinner

Former Florida Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West was in Huntsville last week for the annual Republican Party of Walker County Reagan Dinner.
With hundreds in attendance, it was an event to promote Walker County Republicans, but many showed up to hear popular West, who currently serves as the chairman of the Texas Republican Party.
“The fight that we have in America and in Texas is whether or not we still believe that the individual is more important than the institution of government,” West said. “We’re not a collective body, we’re individuals. We’re individuals with unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It does not come from the government.”
Under West’s leadership, the Texas Republican Party largely held off Democrats' ambitious goal of taking several U.S. House seats from the GOP in the 2020 election. The state's congressional delegation comprises 22 Republicans and 13 Democrats, with one vacant seat after the recent death of Republican Ron Wright.
“What has happened is that the left has taken over the major population centers,” West said. In 2020 we did great, we flipped the Texas Grand Valley. But when you go down the I-35 corridor or you go down I-45, you see that blue. What they (Democrats) intend to do is to spread that out.”
“What is key to making sure that Texas stays as a constitutional conservative state, is by having us as Republicans pay attention to our city council races and our school board races. We’re not electing the right people to be on school boards and city councils. It’s dealing with our future, but they are the elections that have the least amount of voter participation.”
In the Huntsville ISD bond election last week there were only 3,545 ballots cast, representing an 11.8% voter turnout.
West also spoke to county Republicans about engaging with their neighbors.
“What we’ve got to do is engage people. We had great success in November 2020, but that doesn’t mean that it is over,” he noted. “It has to be our relentless pressure and tenacity that gets them (Democrats) to understand that you will never be able to control the United States of America, because you will never be able to control the state of Texas.”
