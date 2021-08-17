Lowman Student Center at SHSU receives national recognition

The Association of College Unions International (ACUI), the largest organization that represents student activity centers and student unions in the United States, recently recognized Sam Houston State University’s Lowman Student Center. The building is featured in the July edition of ACUI’s Bulletin Magazine covering top renovation and construction projects.
“The LSC renovation/expansion and its listing in a national publication speaks volumes about the university’s commitment to provide world class facilities to our students,” Frank Parker, vice president of Student Affairs said.
The extensive LSC expansion, that broke ground in 2017 and concluded in 2019, was quickly followed by a renovation project completed in March of 2020.
“This is rare in college union projects—to do both an expansion and renovation so close together. I believe both projects delivered a cohesive and functional space that the SHSU community deserved. It has been truly transformative,” Rob Webber, LSC director said.
The massive upgrade now provides a state-of-the-art student center on the SHSU campus. Since the re-opening, the LSC has been utilized more than ever and student organization bookings in the building have increased 150 percent.
Students now make themselves at home in their new campus living room featuring the new and improved Kat Klub. The student lounge is complete with an eight-lane bowling alley, plenty of couches and TVs, arcade games, tournament sized pool tables, a small performance space and Three Horse Tavern pub.
The LSC’s indoor atrium features stunning views of campus and serves as the epicenter of the facility. The open, modern space connects all three floors and offers several food options.
On level two, a new 10,000 square-foot ballroom can divide into four separate spaces and features a moveable stage, integrated theatrical lighting and advanced sound capabilities.
“SHSU’s new Lowman Student Center has certainly elevated the student experience for Bearkats and has allowed us to further the mission of the facility—to provide advanced services, facilities and technologies that foster the development of our community,” Parker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.