A display of lottery tickets were stolen after police say two suspects broke into a local gas station Monday morning.
An alarm alerted officers to the Smiley’s gas station, located in the 1000 block of Interstate 45 South around 2:45 a.m. Police say the suspects used a sledgehammer to shatter the door and gain entry. The men quickly stole an entire display of scratch-off lottery tickets and fled before officers arrived.
“We are reviewing video and investigating the scene,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “The suspects took off in a black Ford Taurus with no license plate. We encourage citizens to contact us if they have any information.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
