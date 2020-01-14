Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying burglars who broke into a pair of Huntsville businesses Monday.
Police were called to the EZN Food Market, located in the 7000 block of State Highway 75 around 7:45 a.m. Monday, after an owner reported a burglary. Officers say that between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the building though the front door and took over 70 lottery tickets before fleeing the scene.
In another burglary, police responded to a call to Lonestar Outdoor Power Equipment, located in the 6000 block of State Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. Police say around 9:30 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the business through the front door and took five backpack leaf blowers and three handheld leaf blowers, totaling $2,000, before fleeing the scene.
“Although these burglaries were close together, we do not believe they are connected,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We are still working to process the scenes and hope to have suspects in mind soon.”
If you know anything about these incidents, please contact HPD at 936-291-5480. You may remain anonymous with tips by contacting Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
