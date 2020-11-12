Lone Star statewide gas price average up for first time in three weeks

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is 46 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.11 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.83 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.13, which is a penny more when compared to this day last week and 48 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
After three weeks of consecutive week-to-week price drops, the Texas average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is on the rise. Jumping crude oil prices are likely contributing to the increasing prices. Market analysts attribute that upswing to news of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week. Still, current coronavirus concerns have kept demand for fuel much lower than last year, which has kept gas prices lower too.
“The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas increased slightly for the first time in three weeks,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Rising crude oil prices are likely contributing to the uptick in prices at the pump, but still the average fuel price is far cheaper than at this same time last year as COVID-19 concerns linger and keep demand for gas relatively lower.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
