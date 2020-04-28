Lone Star Family Health Center launches virtual clinic to assist underserved in Huntsville

Lone Star Family Health Center in Conroe announced recently that it has launched a virtual clinic for Huntsville patients in response to an increased demand for telehealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patients will be able to see a medical professional by appointment only, using audio and/or video functions on any phone, smartphone, tablet or personal computer. Patients are directed to call 936-521-8446 to schedule an appointment or visit www.LoneStarFamily.org and click on ‘Request an Appointment.’
“The population in Huntsville is growing rapidly and we are taking the lead in expanding our service offerings to those who are underserved and may not have access to the insurance required by other health care facilities,” said Karen Harwell, the CEO of Lone Star Family Health Center. “During this time of COVID-19, we are encouraging virtual doctor’s visits throughout our service areas and are pleased to now offer that option to Huntsville.”
It is recommended that patients stick to a virtual visit if they are over the age of 65, have underlying health conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, COPD, cancer or any condition that has weakened the immune system. It is also recommended to stay virtual if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Founded in 2002, Lone Star Family Health Center is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center with a mission to provide compassionate, affordable healthcare and prepare tomorrow’s family medicine professionals. The health center’s main location is at 605 South Conroe Medical Drive next to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe with satellite clinics in Spring and Willis, Texas and the community of Grangerland. The newly launched virtual clinic in Huntsville underlies the Lone Star Family Health commitment to community outreach supporting the Walker County Hospital District.
For more information about Lone Star Family Health Center please contact 936.539.4004 or visit the web site at www.LoneStarFamily.org.
