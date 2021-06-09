Loll announces candidacy for Walker County Judge

HUNTSVILLE — Long term Walker County resident, Clyde Loll, has announced his candidacy on the Republican ticket for Walker County Judge in 2022. With three decades of experience in the QHSE field, Loll currently serves as Chief compliance and Sustainability Officer of BuffWater, LLC, a holding company for Gulf Marine Contractors, LLC and CrossDock Supply, where he serves as their VP of QHSE.
In making his announcement, Loll said, “My goal is to provide measured conservative leadership for Walker County with new plans to continue good things that have been accomplished by previous court leaders. I am committed to cutting unnecessary spending, as well as utilizing my experience as a proven problem solver and my knowledge of managing million-dollar budgets.”
Having worked in both managerial and executive positions, Loll believes that he has the necessary private industry experience to bring to and improve county government.
He attended San Jacinto College and Sam Houston State University (SHSU). He is a board-certified hazard control professional, master level. He currently sits on the board of directors for International Board for Certified Safety Managers and the Industrial Advisory Board for Safety Program Management at SHSU. He was recently appointed in April 2021 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a Commissioner for the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.
“Service from committed, quality-minded employees is of utmost importance, as is their fair compensation,” Loll said. “Communication with and support of all area law enforcement is mandatory, as well, as it is with all first responders. Emergency Management planning and implementation needs attention as our county grows. A well-organized plan with an experienced emergency management professional as your county judge will ensure professional execution from start to finish.”
Loll has also served on numerous local committees and commissions and recently completed two two-year terms of service on the Huntsville City Council. He is married to his best friend and wife Stacey, and they reside in Elkins Lake. They have two children, Alexis and Christopher (his wife Emily) and one grandson, Wesley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.