President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were officially sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. As this new chapter begins for the country, locals have started to share their thoughts.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX-8) quoted the president on Twitter, “This is a great nation. We are a good people and over the centuries, through storm and strife, in peace and in war, we've come so far, but we still have far to go.”
Brady was among the many congressmen to attend the inauguration.
Many in Walker County remained pessimistic of the Biden administration, following an informal social media question from The Item. Walker County voters supported the outgoing President Donald Trump with 64.8% of the vote.
“I’m praying he continues with the exact plan that Trump had. I know that’s unlikely, but Trump accomplished more in his four years in office than Biden has done in his life. And no one lined Trump’s pockets like Biden’s have been,” commenter Lisa Frey said.
However, some said that they were looking forward to seeing Biden speed up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and work to sustain clean energy.
“I look forward to our medical and science leaders, which are the best in the world, to be respected and consulted again to help us reduce American deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus,” commenter Brenda Baker added.
