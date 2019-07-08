Local veterans share bond during monthly breakfast

Once a month, veterans from across Southeast Texas enjoy fellowship and a tasty breakfast with their local comrades at the HEARTS Veterans Museum.
“This is an opportunity for veterans to enjoy a great breakfast as well as meet and share stories with other veterans,” said Liesa Hackett, a board member for HEARTS and a U.S. Army veteran. “We invite fellow veterans to come out and enjoy the museum also.”
A few dozen veterans join up each month, regardless of age, gender or length of military service. In addition to sharing stories, information on veteran resources, such as benefits and discounts available is provided each month. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion, Lone Star Legal Aid and other organizations are usually in attendance to assist with benefits, resources and answer questions.
Occasionally, the organization provides entertainment.
“This free veterans breakfast is just another example that the HEARTS. Veterans Museum is not just a museum, it’s a home-base for veterans … A vision started by Charlotte Oleinik in 1993 when she wanted to honor veterans for their service and sacrifices,” Hackett added.
Meals are sponsored by individuals and organizations, which have included, Roger and Tara Burnett, McDonald’s, Clear Captions, Toasted, El Gordo Taqueria, Leta Reiner and Day & Night Med Supplies.
If you are a veteran or know a veteran who might like to attend, please save the date and time come on out next month, August 3.
The HEARTS Veterans Museum located at 463 State Highway 75 N. in Huntsville. For more information on attending or sponsoring/supporting a breakfast meal, please contact Hackett at ladyvetliesa@gmail.com or (936) 714-1338 or Tara Burnett at taraburnett@heartsmuseum.com or (936) 295-5959.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.