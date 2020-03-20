FORT WORTH – A $2,000 scholarship was recently awarded to Chase Davis of Huntsville FFA by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee. He is the son of Doyle and Tammy Davis.
Davis participated in the 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble program making him eligible for the scholarship program. Seventy-two youth shared in $390,000 in Calf Scramble scholarship dollars.
Davis’ scholarship was the result of the hard work and dedication necessary for participants to complete the rigorous Calf Scramble program. The moment they caught a calf during a 2019 Stock Show rodeo performance their Calf Scramble journey began.
These youth utilized Stock Show funds toward the purchase of a calf that they cared for in 2019 and exhibited at this year’s livestock show. His Charolais heifer project was sponsored by Saint Jo Land & Cattle of Saint Jo, Texas. Besides showing their heifer, monthly reports and a final essay were required to remain eligible for scholarship consideration. Meeting shortly after the 2020 Show, the Scholarship Committee awarded Davis his scholarship.
Sponsors for Davis’ scholarship include: Leo Potishman Foundation; Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show; Vic and Carla Thompson Memorial Scholarship Trust; and Whitley Penn LLP.
The 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 15 through February 6. Rodeo tickets will be available beginning May 1. For more information go to www.fwssr.com. or call 817-877-2400.
