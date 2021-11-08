Local student to have art featured at Satellite Gallery

The Sam Houston State University Satellite Gallery will present "Super Combo", an exhibition showcasing the works of senior 2D studio art student Mia Schultea.
The show will be on display Nov. 18-20 or by appointment.
The mixed media work in the exhibit focuses on Schultea's personal hunting and fishing experiences with her father. She references the wildlife and landscapes they have encountered through the outdoors lifestyle.
Schultea plans to graduate from Sam Houston State in December with a bachelors of fine arts in 2D studio art and a minor in graphic design. She has an associates in art from Blinn Collage in Bryan. Schultea plans to pursue a career in graphic design after graduation.
The SHSU Satellite Gallery is located in Downtown Huntsville at 1216 University Ave., and is open from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
All events at the Satellite Gallery are open to the publci.
