A New Waverly High School student is taking his talents to the national stage later this month.
New Waverly High School sophomore Bryan Rabius is headed to Washington D.C. for Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: National Security – Diplomacy, Intelligence and Defense. Rabius will join other high school students from across the nation from July 26 to Aug. 2 to take part in an academic and career oriented development experience.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Bryan Rabius to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Envision vice president Amanda Freitag Thomas.
The event will take place at the University of Maryland, College Park and offer one hour of college credit from George Mason University for completion of the program. Attendees will take part in a career fair, a crisis simulation, site visits and hear from special guest speakers.
“Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow,” Thomas added. “Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.”
Rabius was nominated for the program based on his test scores in his freshman year at NWHS, where he is involved in Future Farmers of American (FFA), football and baseball. He is an avid fisherman and hopes to become a Texas Game Warden. This program will be an opportunity to prepare the stringent college and law enforcement studies that will be required to fulfill his dream.
“At NYLF, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace,” Thomas said. “They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students since its founding in 1985, with programs designed to help students develop leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.
