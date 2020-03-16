Thousands of dollars in property was stolen from storage units recently in Huntsville.
Police were called to U-Store-It, located in the 1100 block of US 190 around 10 a.m. Saturday, when a manager reported the thefts. Officers that say between Dec. 1 and March 14, unknown suspects used bolt cutters to break into two separate units.
Once in the units, police say the suspects stole a truck light bar from one and a large toolbox with thousands of dollars of tools from the other, before replacing the broken locks with their own.
“Typically when one brakes into these units they will just break the locks, but it is very unusual to replace them with new ones,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Unfortunately, there is no video from the time of the thefts, but it is important to be on alert.”
