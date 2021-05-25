Local scouts join Order of the Arrow

Commonly referred to as the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America, the BSA Order of the Arrow recognizes scouts and scouters who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives.
The Order of the Arrow recognition provides encouragement for others to live these ideals as well.
Members are known for maintaining camping traditions and spirit, promoting year-round and long-term resident camping, developing leaders, and providing cheerful service to others. Members help service, activities, adventures, and training for youth and adults are models of quality leadership development and programming that enrich, support, and help to extend scouting to America's youth.
The Order of the Arrow (OA) was founded by Dr. E. Urner Goodman and Carroll A. Edson in 1915 at the Treasure Island Camp of the Philadelphia Council, now known as the Cradle of Liberty Council. It became an official program experiment in 1922 and was approved as part of the scouting program in 1934.
Colonneh Lodge is the Sam Houston Area Council's Order of the Arrow Lodge. The lodge is named in honor of General Sam Houston, who was called Colonneh, meaning raven, when he lived with the Cherokee Indians. The lodge totem is the raven.
Once each year, a unit (troop, crew, or ship) may hold a unit election to elect youth members to become members of the Order of the Arrow. Both youth and adult scouts and scouters can become members of the Order of the Arrow, but only youth members are elected. Adult leaders in the unit under the age of 21 are considered youth members for OA purposes, including unit elections. New members are voted on by every youth member of the unit present at the election — not just the OA members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.