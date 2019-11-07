Item File Photo. Huntsville Boy Scouts leader Brian Gedelian cuts a stripe off an American flag during a flag retirement ceremony on Tuesday night at the Josey Scout Lodge in Huntsville. Boy Scout Lincoln Oberg, left, Cub Scout Jeremiah Clarke, front left, Boy Scout Wesley Oberg, right, and Girl Scout Makayla McGill hold the flag while Gedelian takes the flag apart one stripe at a time. The stripes were carefully placed in a campfire that was built by the scouts.