Thanks to City Horticulturist David Zellar and Josey Board Member Richard Rush, Eastham-Thomason Park got a thorough cleaning by members of scouting troops 97, 98, 114, and 1934 along with cub scouts from Pack 96. Scout Masters Brian Gedalion, Michelle Rush and Chuck Fields joined parents and scouts for the public service project on Saturday, Sept 10.
Like many plans over the last few years, this project was initially delayed by the pandemic and again over the summer due to extreme heat advisories. The timing was serendipitous for more than one reason. Recent storms left debris and branches all over the park. The weather is finally cooling off enough for people to begin more frequent use of the grounds, and the new playground is set to be installed in less than ten days.
“This was a great opportunity to bring scouts together for a common goal to serve the community,” said Rush. Scouts picked up trash from the trails and creek bottom, cleared brush and trimmed dead branches. They spent an hour identifying plants and trees with the help of Zellar and Gedalion to meet merit badge requirements and earn rank advancements on conservation. They also planted wildflower seeds and took some time to play. They have other service projects in the works with the City of Huntsville and upcoming fundraisers to support their individual organizations.
Troop 97 will be selling popcorn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kroger, as well as meat sticks that come in 15 flavors. Troop 1934 is hosting a scout wide garage and plant sale at Josey Lodge from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, with Pack 114 serving spaghetti plates that evening. Also in November, Troop 114 will be holding their annual poinsettia sale for the holidays.
“We are always looking for fundraising and community service opportunities,” said Fields.
Scouting is an organization that prepares young people to make ethical and moral choices by instilling positive values.
The Scout Oath states: “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”
To learn more about scouting in Huntsville for both boys and girls, including contact information and weekly meeting times and locations, visit beascout.scouting.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.