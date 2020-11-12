Local restaurants and eateries are looking to the city’s first Restaurant Week with hope after a challenging year for small business owners.
“We’re really excited about being able to host this event to shed light on our culinary diversity here in Huntsville,” city of Huntsville tourism manager Kimm Thomas said.
Huntsville Restaurant Week will take place November 13-22 at 19 participating restaurants, ranging from coffee to fine dining, each highlighting a special menu item for the week.
Hosted by the city’s tourism department, Huntsville Restaurant Week is targeted to increase local awareness of what the community has to offer, as well as reaching outside of the area through social media to drive tourism to the city. It also supports the local businesses that have had a difficult time staying afloat through the pandemic.
Having opened for business last December, business was off to a great start for Fruitopia Loco Snacks, located on Sam Houston Avenue, until their major customer base suddenly left town overnight.
“Things were going really well for us January and February, and then March happened when the pandemic hit and it just tanked,” Fruitopia Loco Snacks owner Erik Puente said. “We always heard that the town really relies on Sam Houston Sate University, and we didn’t really realize it until it actually happened.”
With the students gone for the spring and summer, the business closed from March and part way through May. Since then, the work to keep Fruitopia going and engrained in the community has been tremendous and unyielding for the husband-wife team.
“We need it, we need all of the help that we can get,” Puente said. “Us as a small business, every penny counts. We’re trying to promote ourselves the best we can on social media, but sometimes it’s difficult to find other ways to promote ourselves, so by the city doing this, I’m very happy.”
In partnership with the city of Huntsville tourism department, participating restaurants will be offering a chance to win a gift card and other Huntsville goodies through a social media promotion. Restaurant Week customers are encouraged to post a picture to Facebook with the #HungryHuntsville hashtag and check the tourism Facebook page at SamHoustonStatue throughout the week to see the winners of each day’s giveaway.
“By hash tagging #HungryHuntsville, hopefully you’ll see some people in there with Fruitopia items and it will lead you in our direction,” Puente said.
Fruitopia will be featuring its most popular item, the Chamoyada which is a fruit slush of the customer’s choice with Chamoy sauce, fruit seasoning and a topping of fresh fruit.
“I think it will really help a lot of the small places in town that don’t necessarily stand out a whole lot, but we are here,” Puente said. “In a town with a population of probably 40,000 people, I’m pretty sure not even a quarter of those people probably know that we’re here.”
“We’re not a big chain, we’re not a Burger King, Chic Fil-A or McDonald’s, that you’re just going to Google and know that there’s one five miles away,” Puente added. “So by participating in this, I hope it really helps us as well as a lot of these other places that did start up in the middle of a pandemic.”
Fellow Restaurant Week participant Food-4-tha-Soul food truck is one of many new businesses to take the risk of opening during COVID-19. Owner LaTanya Lewis will be offering a discounted two-piece chicken-n-waffle entree for $9.99 and a free lemon or vanilla pound cake next Thursday.
Food-4-tha-Soul opened at the Arnaud’s Food Park in May with a mission to serve families in a time of community crisis. Being open just seven months, Lewis’ food truck has quickly grown to regularly attract customers driving in from Navasota, Bryan-College Station and The Woodlands. She hopes that the inaugural Restaurant Week will further broaden her customer base.
City and chamber events like restaurant week are major contributors towards Food-4-tha-Soul’s accelerated growth. Lewis recently participated in Fair on the Square – an annual chamber of commerce event drawing in over 20,000 visitors that are primarily tourists each year – where she sold her entire inventory of over 300 turkey legs and over 100 sausages before the end of the festival.
“It gets my name out, the name of Food-4-tha-Soul, and lets them know what the mission is and the goal is because I realize that still not everyone knows that I am located (at Arnaud’s Food Park),” Lewis said.
For Five Loaves Deli, a downtown staple to the downtown area for 17 years, fighting for visibility amidst the popularity of I-45’s fast food options has been an ongoing challenge for the small business. Owner Judy Owen frequently hears from locals that they had no idea her health-conscious deli was there, and she hopes that with the city’s advertising and a low priced meal-deal, more individuals will be inclined to visit the deli.
“We’re hoping that it’s helpful and that it drums up business,” Owen said. “I think it’s a good idea, because I think probably all of our businesses right now probably need some attention. I know our business is way down and we’re just kind of floating right now.”
Five Loaves Deli will be using the event as a chance to try a new item and gauge its success with customers. Owen recently created the barbecue chicken salad sandwich that will be featured for Restaurant Week with chips and a drink for just $5.
“Hopefully it’s a huge success and it will continue,” Owens said. “I think it’s a great idea, anything we can do to attract people to the heart of our city.”
To view the full list of Restaurant Week participants and specials visit www.huntsvilletexas.com.
