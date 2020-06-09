Local Pride group joins forces with Black Lives Matters group for peaceful protests

The Black Lives Matter organization has found an ally in another community all too familiar with the battles of resisting police brutality and violence. Celebrating every June as Pride Month in commemoration of the historic Stonewall Riots of 1969, the LGBTQ+ community has pledged support to the injustices faced by their fellow minority.
“Constantly being able to see support come from other groups is something great, because if you oftentimes look directly throughout history, no matter what it is, you see that black people are at the forefront of these various movements and organizations,” Zachary Hall said.
It’s fitting that the LGBTQ+ organizations should come to the sides of the Black Lives Matter community, their own civil rights riots having been originally inspired by the black community themselves.
“So many different groups of people use civil rights movement tactics in order to get their point across, in order to establish their independence and freedom, and black people are behind them 100% of the way. If you go back to the LGBTQ+ community movements back in the day, you see that it was trans black women at the very front, throwing the bricks, starting the riots to ensure that those in the community would have the rights that they have today,” Hall added.
The Stone Wall Riots – inspired by the preceding African American riots in response to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the protests against the Vietnam war – are said to be started by black trans woman Marsha P. Johnson after New York police raided the illegal Stonewall bar June 28, 1969. The riot that ensued sparked the beginning of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.
It is said that Johnson was the first to throw a shot glass or, more commonly, a brick at the police that early morning. However, in a 1987 interview, she states that she did not arrive until after the riots had already started. Nevertheless, Johnson has become an iconic figure in resisting the police during the Stonewall Riots and for continuing to organize and participate in gay rights protests throughout her time.
“We owe a lot to her, her community, Stonewall and those riots. I think a lot of people forget where we came from and that is a very important part of who we are. It’s why we have our Pride each year,” Huntsville Texas Pride director of PR Madison Schackmuth said.
“We understand what it means to rise up and push back against a culture that tells us we are less than, that our lives don’t matter. Today, we join together again to say #BlackLivesMatter and commit ourselves to the action those words require,” LGBTQ+ organizations wrote in an open letter May 29.
The Huntsville Pride community came together in support of the local Black Lives Matter group to protest on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse and hold a 10-minute candlelight vigil of silence. The event remembered George Floyd and those who have suffered and perished from police brutality and negligence over the years.
“I really believe our role is in more of an ally role. For one, minorities just need to stick together with intersectionality,” Schackmuth said. “You’ve got the overlap of minorities – people aren’t just gay or of one ethnicity, that has overlap. You have gay Asians, you have lesbian African Americans … by standing in division, we’re not really getting anywhere.”
Stickers were handed out to the crowd featuring an adaptation to the original Pride flag created by Gilbert Baker in 1978. Baker’s flag was added on to in 2017 to include brown and black stripes representing the intersectionality of people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.
“I’m very proud of the community and the way it’s come together. Just the number of different people that I saw here, they were all ages, different races, I suspect people of different belief systems … It’s really empowering to see that many people come together and support,” Schackmuth said.
“I love that the LGBTQ+ community is with us, because everybody should be with us right now,” Lexxis Valyan said. “This is not just about black people, this is about everyone versus racists right now.”
Peaceful and powerful have gone hand-in-hand at the Huntsville protests thus far, and the local BLM community plans to continue that in the future, however many realize that the divide between protesting and rioting is a fine line to walk.
“We don’t want to fight,” Mustapha Ali Williams said.
“Peaceful protesting, no rioting, we’re not going to damage anything … we’re here to spread awareness just through talking to people, through protesting peacefully,” Jules Williams III said. “You can’t stoop to their level, because then we’re repeating the whole cycle of violence.”
Ensuring that the protests remain peaceful was a primary reason that the brothers chose to lead the charge of the Huntsville Black Lives Matter group.
While protestors note that the community has been overwhelmingly supportive, they do still encounter some that try to instigate a violent or negative reaction out of them.
“You still see the hate in people, but there’s so much more love,” Lexxis said. “Love is the answer to everything.”
For Valyan and her sister Keyerra, it’s all about making a better future for the generations to come.
“Our grandmother just made 70 this year, and she picked cotton with her mom, so it wasn’t that long ago that we didn’t have our rights. It’s a blessing we can be here in this time to protest and hopefully make changes in the future so our nephew and our kids in the future, don’t have to do what we’re doing to say ‘hey, my life matters, please don’t kill me,’” Keyerra Valyan said.
“As long as we can keep bringing the community together, then we can really do a good thing. Spread love, not hate – if we keep spreading hate, there will be more hate, if we spread violence, there will be more violence … we just need to spread love the best way we can,” Jules said.