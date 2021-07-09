HUNTSVILLE — The Walker and Trinity Counties Branch of the NAACP has selected its 2021 scholarship recipients.
The Jones-Baker Memorial Scholarship and Recognition Banquet was not held in 2020 nor 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but scholarships were still awarded each year.
Since the establishment of the Jones-Baker Memorial Scholarship Program, well over $150,000 has been awarded to community youths to advance their education, either in college or through their chosen technical training program. All of these funds have been contributed by community businesses and individuals.
In previous years, as many as 20 $500 scholarships were awarded in one year. For 2021, seven high school graduates will receive $500 scholarships, including: Kayla Cooper, Jalyn Elliot, Benjamin Hall, Sasha Johnson, Nia Merchant, Marvin Ochoa and I’icia Sykes.
“These graduates established outstanding high school academic performance records and were active in their communities,” NAACP officials said in a release.
Also being recognized by the NAACP include, J & M Contracting Company as the Business of the Year, while Saint Paul United Methodist Church and Warren Chapel United Methodist Church were recognized for their ‘outstanding community religious leadership’. Braylen Layman was selected as Student of the Year and Matthew Lahey was selected as Educator of the Year. Delbert and Novia Jackson were recognized for their many years of Outstanding Volunteer Service to the NAACP.
The Walker and Trinity Counties Branch of NAACP would like to thank all of the supporters of the Jones-Baker Memorial Scholarship Program for their continued support of youth education.
