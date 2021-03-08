A Huntsville man has pleaded guilty on a single count of sexual assault and two counts of indecency with a child as part of a plea deal.
According to a release from Walker County District Attorney Will Durham, Toussaint Rabb, 24, was sentenced last week in the 278th District Court to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowable sentence.
Pursuant to the plea bargain, Rabb also pled true in a Motion to Adjudicate filed by the district attorney’s office to a pair of counts of Indecency with a Child. As a result of the plea, Rabb was also convicted of the prior charges and sentenced to 5 years in prison.
The sentences will run consecutively, which means that Rabb was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
According to court records, the sexual assault occurred in 2017. However, the 14-year-old female victim did not report the sexual assault until later. The offense was not known until the victim’s diary entry was discovered by her parents.
Rabb, who was already a registered sex offender, met the victim through an online social media application, which Durham said is a common way sexual predators can pursue their victims.
“We are pleased to have finally gotten justice and a measure of closure for the victim,” prosecutor Phillip Faseler said. “We wanted to ensure justice was done, while respecting the wishes of the victim by not putting her through the additional trauma of a trial.”
“This case serves as a reminder that sexual predators are searching for ways to reach and exploit young children, even here in Walker County,” Durham added. “Our office stands committed to prosecuting these serious crimes in our community.”
Following the conviction, Durham praised the work of Sam Houston State University Police detective Chanda Brown and Faseler in balancing the concerns of our minor victim and the safety of Walker County to gain a plea bargain.
