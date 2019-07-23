A man is behind bars following a burglary at a Huntsville residence last week.
Officers say that a home in the 0 block of Michael Street was burglarized between 4 p.m. July 14 around 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. July 15. Deputies say the suspect – identified as Billy Varieur, 22, of Lovelady – entered the residence through a window and threw around property in the home.
Authorities say Varieur admitted to the burglary after he was confronted with evidence collected from the crime scene.
Varieur was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on $7,500 in bonds.
