Local judges urge congress to provide aid for national forest counties

County judges from across Southeast Texas are joining forces for rural schools and counties.
In a recent letter to federal government leaders, judges from 11 counties — including Walker County Judge Danny Pierce and Trinity County Judge Doug Page — urged Congress to include the Forest Management for Rural Stability Act, as well as the Permanently Authorizing PILT Act, in the next stimulus package.
The bills, if passed, will compensate local governments for tax revenue lost due to tax-exempt federal lands within their boundaries.
“County governments across Texas and the nation are facing potential budget shortfalls as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” the area judges said in a joint statement. “So far, the federal government has not provided direct aid to national forest counties and other rural counties that include large amounts of public lands.”
The Sam Houston National Forest takes up about 10.5% of the land in Walker County — about 54,153 acres. There are also 47,609 acres in Montgomery County and 59,746 acres in San Jacinto County.
“Counties and schools do not collect taxes on national forest land,” the letter states. “When these vast areas of land were taken off the tax rolls, a commitment was made by the federal government to manage the forests to produce revenue which would be shared with local counties and schools. Due to reduced federal timber harvests, that revenue has gone away. It was partially replaced by the SRS program, but that program has never been permanently funded.”
There are four national forests located in 12 counties of East Texas. Since 2007, the federal SRS payments to these counties and school districts have declined from almost $5 million a year to less than $2 million.
They will go away altogether after 2020 unless Congress acts to reauthorize them.
“The federal forest land is simply not benefiting the local communities as it was designed to do,” the letter states. “The lost revenue is hurting all our counties and school districts.”
The Forest Management for Rural Stability Act would create a permanent endowment fund to secure SRS payments, while making key reforms to increase timber harvests and improve the health of national forests.
Judges signing the letter include Pierce, Page, Don Lymbery (Angelina County), Jim Lovell (Houston County), Mark Allen (Jasper County), Greg Sowell (Nacogdoches County), Kenneth Weeks (Newton County), Daryl Melton (Sabine County), Jeff Boyd (San Augustine County), Fritz Faulkner (San Jacinto County) and Allison Harbison (Shelby County).
