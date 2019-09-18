Authorities are investigating after police said a home was shot at during a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in Huntsville.
Officers were dispatched to a residence, located in the 1600 block of Persimmon Drive in east Huntsville around 6:30 p.m., after a resident reported shots fired. Police said that the homeowner was taking a nap when he was woken up by the shots and took shelter in a closet. No one was injured during the incident.
“We are currently investigating and speaking with the victim and possible witnesses,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have found shell casings too and hope evidence will lead us to the suspect.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
