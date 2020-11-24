Local epidemiologist advises caution this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges

Thanksgiving is typically a time for families to gather around the dinner table, sharing drinks, food and love. For many, it’s a reunion, bringing together scattered individuals just once a year, however, like many events in 2020, this year’s celebrations are sure to be different.
As the holiday season approaches, positive COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country, and Sam Houston State University environmental epidemiology associate professor Khalid Khan is advising safety first.
“For the holidays, I think we need to come up with an alternative Thanksgiving celebration plan,” Khan said.
If possible, Khan suggests cooking food at home to send to those you would typically share the holidays with and to meet virtually over the dinner table, rather than visiting in person.
“I know that it is sometimes very difficult to tell your son, daughter, brother or sister not to come to your house, but this is a difficult time for all of us and we all have to sacrifice if possible,” Khan said. “We have been doing all of these safety practices over the last six months or so, and maybe another two or three months we have to be patient, calm and careful.”
Vaccines could possibly be available as soon as early 2021, however, as the nation grows restless, many states and counties are already experiencing renewed lockdown orders in the meantime. In an effort to maintain an open economy, safety precautions this holiday season will be an important key for Walker County.
“If there is no way to avoid family gathering, limit the number to a single digit. If you have a sensitive individual among these nine people (or less), then it is better not to meet together,” Khan said.
Throughout the holiday season, Khan recommends talking with those who will be visiting two weeks out about safety measures and actively quarantining to ensure a healthy visit for everyone.
While airlines have their own safety regulations in place, individuals traveling via air should take their own precautions as well. Khan recommends that travelers shower and change clothes immediately when they arrive at their accommodations, placing their travel clothes in a trash bag and washing them immediately.
The epidemiologist also advises that everyone should continue to use PPE as much as possible and to wear a face shield in addition to a cloth mask for extra protection. He also warns to not touch your face or person when wearing gloves, and to dispose of them properly when through using them.
“This could be the last horrible Thanksgiving that could ever happen to everybody,” Khan said. “Just a couple of sacrifices in the next couple of months could help you enjoy many more Thanksgivings for the rest of your life, so just think from that perspective.”