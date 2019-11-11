From cobbler to turkey and mashed potatoes, two Huntsville residents are on a mission to make sure families in need have the Thanksgiving dinners they deserve.
For the fifth year in a row, Brookshire Brothers bakery and deli manager Patsy Hohensee and Huntsville Head Start education coordinator Brenda Thompson are raising money to provide meals for Walker County families that can't afford the traditional holiday feast.
“We do not want anyone to feel left out or forgotten during the holiday season,” Hohensee said. “These kids really mean everything to us and we want to bring them some joy.”
Over 100 families have been identified as families in need of assistance, including 108 children, with 60-75 percent of families being single family households. Only six have been adopted.
“We can always count on this community to step up and help out their neighbors,” Hohensee added. “These kids and families need help and it is important for them to get the time as a family to sit down and enjoy a meal. No one should be going hungry.”
Thanksgiving dinners for small families of two to four people cost $35.95 and dinners for large families of six to eight people run $69.95.
If more than 100 meals are donated, volunteers from Good Shepherd Mission and SAAFE House will deliver them to families in need and will deliver to anyone who requests it.
“Many families in the Head Start program are continuing to struggle with day-to-day needs and celebrating the holidays is not even an option for them,” Thompson said. “During the holiday season we ask our community to think about sharing their blessings with others that have not been so fortunate by purchasing a meal for Thanksgiving or adopting a family.”
Families interested in adopting a family can stop by the Brookshire Brothers deli, fill out the form and pay to adopt a family or by calling Brenda Thompson at 936-291-9190 ext. 222.
