Local Daisy Troop working to help feed the community

Huntsville’s newest Daisy Troop broke ground Saturday on a community garden, as the group seeks to make nutritious foods accessible to the community.
Each year, Girl Scouts’ younger troops commit to a Take Action Project, as a way to take community service to the next level by tackling the root of a community issue and creating a system that can be sustained even after the girls finish doing their part.
Among a selection of projects to choose from, Troop 13032 voted on planting a community garden at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for their Take Action Project, which will also cover several badges that they can earn along the way.
“It is an open garden and in a couple of months when everything starts producing vegetables, we want people to know that they’re always welcome to come by and pick what they want and that it is there for everyone,” Daisy Troop 13032 leader Amber Gates said.
Funded by the girls’ cookie sales, the Daisies have been working on their garden a little over a month now, starting their bell pepper seeds before February’s major frost. The girls proceeded to watch how the seeds grew over the course of the next couple of meetings and tended to them until they were big enough to be transferred with their other starter plants to a full community garden that will be open to the public in the coming weeks.
“When they showed up to the meeting after their seeds had sprouted, they were just so excited to see that from these little tiny seeds that they had put in some dirt, had actually grown into a plant,” Gates said. “I can’t wait to watch as they go on to produce vegetables and they see that it started from a single seed, and how by taking care of it, they’re able to produce something like that. I think they’re really going to enjoy that.”
With garden beds provided by Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, the girls planted their bell pepper seed starters in addition to cucumber, eggplant, tomatoes and squash starter plants that they will care for with the help of church gardeners.
“Of course we’ve got adults there to help guide them, but it there wasn’t anything in the process that they couldn’t do themselves, so I’m glad that they picked that,” Gates said.
Picking out what vegetables the Daisies would like to see grown initiated conversations about the conditions it takes to grow certain plants, planning for seasonal growing and space management.
“This sparked more conversation than I actually expected, so I do hope that they’re learning something along the way as well as having fun,” Gates said, adding that she hopes the girls learn to have more of an awareness of where their food comes from, sustainability and the planet.
The Daisy Troop 13032 community garden is located at 700 SH 30 in Huntsville.