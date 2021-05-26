A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
And, after Tuesday, an expert in geology and fossils.
The Cub Scouts of Pack 114 learned about geology and fossils during their third annual STEM night event at the Josey Scout Lodge. STEM night serves not only as a time to teach Cub Scouts about science, but as a recruiting opportunity for those wishing to join the largest and most active pack in Huntsville.
During this event, scouts learned about geology through a series of hands-on projects coordinated by Michelle Rush. She serves as a NOVA counselor for the Cub Scouts — an official scout advocate for engagement with science and technology. Rush proposed the event to Cub Master, David Gray as an opportunity to recruit new cubs but also round out their year with an event that can provide the Cubs with NOVA awards.
“It’s a two-for, we get a really exciting, fun, active recruiting event and also the kids have a blast. On top of that they get exposed to science and they get an award for it, so it’s a win-win situation across the board,” Rush said.
For this STEM night event, Rush taught the children about geology using sedimentary, igneous and metamorphic rock samples to help the scouts gain awareness of the world around them.
She led the children through an activity where they created their own sedimentary rocks by applying pressure to bits of crayons. They then broke into groups to create their own igneous rocks and interacted with the other tables under the direction of different scout leaders.
After creating their igneous rocks, the children could move to another table where Richard Rush allowed them to examine the rock samples that were presented to them in the lecturing portion of the evening. Scouts visiting Rush’s table received their own sedimentary, igneous or metamorphic rock sample to take home.
At the next station, the cubs would visit the caretaker’s cabin where they look at the various fossils and other curiosities housed inside. Before they made their way back into Josey Scout Lodge, the children stopped by Pack Master David Gray’s truck to make their own plaster molds of animal tracks.
Rush also directed the children on how to create their own baking soda volcano using a basic salt dough and miniature water bottle. Wonder filled the youths’ eyes as they erupted their volcanoes.
This level of engagement is encouraging to Rush, who believes that engaging children with STEM activities can equip them for a bright future in the field.
“That’s the whole basis for STEM programs, is to introduce these kids to the world around them, and let them know that there are jobs out there that you get to do this cool stuff all the time,” Rush said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.