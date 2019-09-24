Local congressman calls impeachment probe 'pure political gain'

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared: "No one is above the law."
The charge was led by several moderate Democratic lawmakers from political swing districts , many of them with national security backgrounds and serving in Congress for the first time.
The move also prompted outrage from local Republican leaders.
“Democrats have a simple message for the American people: You don't matter. Our hatred for the President crushes your desire for Congress to work together to solve real problems.” Congressman Kevin Brady (R-Texas 8th) said.
After more than two and one-half years of sharp Democratic criticism of Trump, the formal impeachment quest sets up the party's most urgent and consequential confrontation with a president who thrives on combat — and injects deep uncertainty in the 2020 White House race. Trump has all but dared Democrats to take this step, confident that the specter of impeachment led by the opposition party would bolster his political support
Trump, who was meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, previewed his defense in an all-caps tweet: "PRESIDENTIAL HARRASSMENT!"
Brady agreed with the president.
"Congressman Al Green of Houston sadly spilled the truth when he said, 'I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected,'” Brady added. “This reveals that Democrats are only creating a constitutional crisis for pure political gain."
At issue are Trump's actions with Ukraine. In a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he is said to have asked for help investigating former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine — prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.
Biden said Tuesday, before Pelosi's announcement, that if Trump doesn't cooperate with lawmakers' demands for documents and testimony in its investigations the president "will leave Congress ... with no choice but to initiate impeachment." He said that would be a tragedy of Trump's "own making."
“This is a defining moment for our country,” presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said. “I believe our nation will rise to it—but only if we stop worrying about polls and start doing what’s right. Many are concerned that impeachment will further tear this country apart. I believe the opposite—that this process can be what finally begins to unite this nation once again. Because before we are anything else, we are all Americans first. And if we believe no one is above the law, if we believe our democracy is worth defending—from enemies foreign and domestic—then we must impeach President Trump.”
Associated Press writers Julie Pace, Laurie Kellman, Andrew Taylor and Zeke Miller in Washington and Jonathan Lemire and Deb Riechmann in New York contributed to this report.
