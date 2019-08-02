A local church is set to celebrate a historic milestone.
Union Grove Baptist Church will celebrate its 135-year anniversary today at 10:30 a.m., with a fish fry lunch for attendees.
The church was founded in 1874 by a group of ministers that wanted to start a church in the rural town of Richards. It originally combined both a baptist and methodist branch, which led to the name union. For a time, the church also housed a school.
“This church has a wonderful history and community,” church historian Pat Montgomery said. “Much of our congregation is made up of those whose families helped found the church.”
During the program, church officials will share their memories of the church and its changes over the years. Former pastors, youth ministers and music directors will also be honored.
“We will have Pastor Nicholas Withers share updates from the last five years and memorialize those who passed,” Montgomery added. “There will also be a musical showcase with members of the congregation.”
The church will hold regular Sunday school services for all ages at 9:45 a.m., church worship service at 10:50 a.m. and Sunday Evening Worship at 6 p.m.
Church officials also host Wednesday prayer services beginning at 6 p.m. and a men's prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. the third Sunday of each month.
“I hope the community comes out and celebrates this big day,” Montgomery said. “We are a warm and welcoming bunch and invite all to come.”
Union Grove is located at 24380 FM 149, Richards.
