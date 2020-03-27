Local car dealer COO states that no associates will be terminated or laid off as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

At a time where uncertainty is at its highest, Harold Hurst, Purdy Mobility COO for North American operations, says one thing is certain: “we will not be terminating or laying off any of our associates as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“It’s very important that we understand that the driving force behind our business is our people," Hurst added. "We are a family business and we take care of our family."
Purdy Mobility owns and operates Bryan College Station Toyota, Huntsville Toyota, South Toyota, and YourDriveTexas, a subscription-based vehicle leasing company.
“We have modified our business operations so that we may continue to serve our communities while prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers,” Hurst added.
To express the company’s appreciation, Purdy Mobility is offering discounts to all first responders on their service-related needs, including maintenance and repairs.
“We’ve built our company around family – both our associates and communities, and we will continue to do so,” the COO added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.